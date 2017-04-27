There’s a new skipper at Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause

0:44 Man killed at Fort Worth home

0:47 TCU's Patterson likes defensive strides but not result against Texas Tech

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 5

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 19

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

0:31 Chase and crash lead to dog bite, drug charge and recovered stolen car

1:25 How to save yourself from drowning

0:28 Body found in submerged pickup in Eagle Mountain Lake may be missing Reno man