Officials identify man killed by Fort Worth police officer

The man killed by police Tuesday evening in east Fort Worth has been identified as Fred Cardenas, 52, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Cardenas had raised a long gun toward two officers responding to a domestic disturbance at his home, said Sgt. Marc Povero, police spokesman.
One of the officers fired at least two rounds from a shotgun, striking Cardenas in the chest. Cardenas died at the scene in a parking lot in the 4000 block of East Lancaster, according to the medical examiner’s office.
The officer who shot Cardenas remained on administrative leave Thursday, which is standard protocol for all officer-involved shootings. He is not being identified by the department.
The two officers were responding to Cardenas’ home in the 3600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, where a 911 caller reported about 5:20 p.m. that he was intoxicated and holding a gun. While the officers were driving west on East Lancaster, they spotted Cardenas near Newark Avenue, several blocks from his home, Povero said.
The officers pulled over and began giving him verbal commands before the shooting happened.
“Unfortunately, [Cardenas] made the choice to threaten officers,” Povero said.
Neither officer was injured.
In the past year, police responded to 23 mental-health-related calls at Cardenas’ home, including seven attempted-suicide calls, Povero said.
“Our officers go through mental health training,” Povero said. “However, when a person is brandishing a firearm and threatening our officers … we can only take that so far until our officers have to go into survival mode.”
The involved officer’s partner was wearing an active body camera during the incident. Anyone with additional video is asked to call police at 817-392-4222.
