Fort Worth

April 26, 2017 8:31 AM

One dead after reported shooting in north Fort Worth neighborhood

By Mark David Smith and Azia Branson

FORT WORTH

One person was found dead Wednesday morning in Fort Worth after someone called 911 to report a shooting, police said.

Fort Worth police were called to the reported shooting in the 3200 block of Terry Street just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to an online police call sheet.

Police at the scene confirmed that one person was dead. MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said MedStar was called, but found the victim dead.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

