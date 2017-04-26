Words exchanged, one left dead on Fort Worth street, says affidavit

A 22-year-old man was shot to death in the middle of a street last month after he challenged a group of men to get out of a car on North Chandler Street, according to an arrest warrant.
Marcos Ocadiz, 17, is accused of fatally shooting Ricardo Oliveras on the night of March 18, and the teen was wounded in the arm by a friend who was trying to help Ocadiz, the warrant stated.
Ocadiz told police he was walking on North Chandler when he was wounded, but he didn’t remember anything that happened that night, according to the warrant obtained by the Star-Telegram on Tuesday.
Ocadiz and Mario Rangel, 28, were arrested earlier this month and charged with murder last week.
Rangel was in the Tarrant County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of $300,000 bail. Ocadiz was in the same facility in lieu of $300,000 bail, and he also had an immigration hold.
Ocadiz became a suspect the night of the shooting after police were alerted that he had been dropped off at John Peter Smith Hospital with an extensive gunshot wound to his right arm. He told the hospital staff he had been shot on North Chandler Street.
Police responded to the shooting call March 18 in the 400 block of N. Chandler St.
The warrant gave this brief account of the shooting:
A 23-year-old Fort Worth man told police he had been receiving threatening messages from Oliveros, the last one coming at 10:54 p.m. on March 18, saying, “Ima f------ kill you.”
A short time later at 11 p.m., the Fort Worth man was picked up by Rangel and Ocadiz from his job in the 3800 block of Airport Freeway.
Rangel was driving the Fort Worth man home when they saw Oliveros walking on North Chandler. Oliveros yelled at the man to get out of the car, according to the warrant.
Rangel stopped the car as Oliveros walked to the back and Ocadiz exited the vehicle. At some point, gunfire erupted. Rangel said Ocadiz shot at Oliveros.
The Fort Worth man told police Rangel grabbed a shotgun, pointed it where Oliveros and Ocadiz were standing, fired and hit Ocadiz. In a later interview with Rangel, he denied firing the shotgun.
Oliveros did not have a handgun, the Fort Worth man told police.
Rangel and Ocadiz got back into the car, and Rangel drove the teen to the Fort Worth hospital, where he dropped him off.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments