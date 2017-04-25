One dead after officer-involved shooting in east Fort Worth

A domestic disturbance in east Fort Worth resulted in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening, said officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman.
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, a block of north of heavily traveled East Lancaster Avenue, about 5:20 p.m.
A police spokesman says the man raised a long gun toward officers in the 4000 block of East Lancaster. Officer fired at least two rounds at the man, who was fatally shot.
Officers had been responding to a domestic disturbance. Saw man with long gun nearby who they believed was same suspect in disturbance.
“Unfortunately, the person involved made the choice to threaten officers,” the police spokesman says.
Police spokesman says suspect fatally shot by officer was 53-year-old Hispanic male. Officer’s partner did have an active bodycam.
Dozens of police units were still at the scene at 6:20 p.m.
A 911 caller at the location said her stepfather was walking around with gun and was intoxicated, according to a police incident report.
