Top U.S. city for making a fresh start? You might have guessed

This is quickly shaping up as Fort Worth’s year to shine in the travel world.
Cowtown just made the top of the list of the 20 best U.S. cities for making a fresh start by DK Eyewitness Travel. “Nothing is more American than starting over,” the editors say in the intro.
DK’s travel experts picked the top cities based on the needs and interests of various types of people: those looking for a high-salary job; for a lower cost of living; a better work-life balance; or a spot for budding artists; a place with lots of boats. Or just foodies seeking to make a change.
“We all go through periods where we long for something new, whether a new job, a new hobby or a new locale, so we worked to compile those cities perfect for those looking for a change of pace and scenery,” Georgina Dee, publishing director of DK Travel, said in a news release Tuesday. “Our list includes a broad mix of mid-size towns, state capitals and big cities, each perfect in their own way for those seeking a fresh start.”
Fort Worth made the top of the list, named best for “that big-city feel.”
“The charms of Ameria’s biggest cities — New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago — are well known, but is it possible to experience that big-city buzz without the crowds, the gridlock, the pollution, and all those other big-city hassles?” the editors ask. “Fort Worth may be the answer.”
They cite the big-city feel of the skyscrapers juxtaposed with the small-town vibe of Sundance Square, the heart of the city, and even throw in a plug for the Molly the Trolley shuttle that makes it easy to get around, for free. Not to mention the museums, which they do.
Anchorage, Alaska comes in at No. 2 — named best for “escaping the rat race.” No. 3, Raleigh, N.C. — best for “new opportunities”; No. 4, San Francisco — for “young professionals”; and No. 5, Salt Lake City — for “getting a job.” Plano also made the list, best for “raising a family.” See the full list here.
DK (Dorling Kindersley) travel guides are known for their detailed and colorful illustrations and photos surrounded by bite-sized bits of text.
Last week, Fort Worth made the Condé Nast Traveler list of “6 U.S. Cities to Watch in 2017.” In March, the city showed up on Money magazine’s “Best in Travel 2017” list.
