Pollo Tropical closing all North Texas locations

Pollo Tropical is no longer a fast-food chicken option for North Texans after an announcement that all Dallas-Fort Worth locations would close Monday, a company news release said.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc., which also owns Taco Cabana, said 30 locations in Texas, Tennessee and Georgia will close as a part of a relaunch initiative. Five of the restaurants in Texas could be made into Taco Cabana stores but the company did not specify which locations.
“While the decision to close restaurants is never easy, we believe it is vital to focus the company’s resources and efforts on markets and locations that have proven successful for our brands,” President and CEO Richard Stockinger said in a statement.
Outside of Florida, the Addison-based company will own 19 Pollo Tropical restaurants that are to remain open, including six in south Texas. Some employees will be offered jobs at other nearby restaurants, the news release said.
The company estimates losses of $33 million to $37 million in the first quarter of 2017 due to the closings and another $9 million to $12 million in the second quarter. Pollo Tropical comparable sales declined 6.7 percent in the first quarter of 2017, according to the press release.
Five North Texas locations in Southlake, Denton, Watauga, Frisco and Dallas have already closed after an announcement from the company in October.
Pollo Tropical’s first Texas location opened in Addision in March of 2014 and the Fort Worth location opened just months later.
