Cleburne teen dies in car crash in rural Johnson County

A Cleburne teen died Sunday after he lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into a utility pole outside Rio Vista, according to officials.
Cameron Pierce, 17, was driving west at a high rate of speed on County Road 1110 about 7:30 p.m. when the car hit a low spot in the road and Pierce lost control, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dub Gillum.
The car with into a side skid off the road, through a fence and struck a utility pole with the driver’s side door, according to Gillum.
Pierce died at the scene of blunt force trauma of head and chest, according to Gillum and the Tarrant County medical examiner. The female passenger, a 17-year-old from Cleburne, was taken by air ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital in serious condition.
