Fort Worth arsonist who told judge ‘Go f--- yourself’ gets 40 years in prison

A 44-year-old Fort Worth man who told his judge “go f--- yourself” during his trial was sentenced to 40 years in prison on an arson charge last week, officials said.
Samson Moses Billiot was convicted of arson damage to a habitation, a first-degree felony, according to court records.
He told the expletive to state District Judge Scott Wisch at the beginning of his trial, when asked if he was guilty or not guilty, prosecutor Julie Harbin said.
Billiot had been facing 10 additional felony charges stemming from related incidents in July and August, including a second arson charge and seven charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was accused of setting fire to his mother-in-law’s home in the 1200 block of North Commerce Street on Aug. 3, and then setting fire on Aug. 11 to a home in the 2500 block of Waggmon Street, in south Fort Worth, where he believed his common-law wife had been staying.
Billiot and his wife had recently separated.
Around the same time, he was also accused of firing seven gunshots toward his mother-in-law as she put coolant in her car on the side of the road and also shooting at her house while people were outside the home.
Prosecutors decided to pursue the one arson charge against Billiot because surveillance video showed him dousing the Waggomon Street home in lighter fluid and setting it ablaze.
“It was the case we had the best evidence for,” Harbin said. “Our concern was getting him off the street so he doesn’t hurt anybody else.”
The jury found that the lighter fluid was used as a deadly weapon, which means Billiott will have to serve at least half of his sentence.
Billiot’s attorney, Brian Salvant, could not be reached for comment Monday evening.
Billiot had been sentenced to 25 years in prison in 1998 for hitting a woman in the face with a baseball bat outside a Fort Worth bar, according to court records. He was released on parole in 2013, said Robert Hurst, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments