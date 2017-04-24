Suicidal man gets in standoff with SWAT at south Fort Worth home

A suicidal man was in a standoff with SWAT officers Monday afternoon at a home in south Fort Worth, police said.
The situation at a home in the 3800 block of Townsend Drive was still active at 3:20 p.m., said officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman.
Firefighters were called to the home on an attempted suicide call about 11:30 a.m., according to an incident report. Police were called to the scene about 3 p.m.
A man inside the home threatened a “suicide by cop” and also turned the gas on inside his home, Pollozani said. The gas lines were cut off and police surrounded the home.
No further details were immediately available.
