Burleson teen died from gunshot wound to head, brother also wounded

A former Burleson High School student who went with his brother to a parking lot to fight someone died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Cameron Lewis, 17, died at 12:15 a.m. Sunday at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, authorities said.

His twin brother, Camden, 17, was shot in the foot, and his injury was not life-threatening, police said.

Burleson High School student Tristan Torres, 18, surrendered to police shortly after the shooting, which occurred late Saturday.

Tristan Torres, 18, of Burleson Burleson police

Counselors were available Monday for students and the school staff, Burleson school district spokeswoman Mikala Hill said in a Monday email.

Cameron and Camden Lewis were former Burleson High School students, Hill said.

Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot of Mound Elementary School in the 200 block of Southwest Thomas Street.

The brothers were expecting to have a fight with someone and randomly selected the elementary campus, police said.

The gunman stopped on a street near the parking lot and fired several shots, police said.

Cameron Lewis was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot; his brother was standing outside, police said.

A few hours later, Torres turned himself in at the Burleson police station.

He was taken to the Johnson County Jail in Cleburne.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.