Three Fort Worth teens accused in River Oaks fatal shooting

Three Fort Worth teens were in custody Monday, accused of shooting a young man to death in his home during a robbery, police said.
Police identified the suspects as Joshua Sweatman, Nathanial Samples and Brandon Stubblefield, all 17.
Carlos Pizzarro, 20, died Friday morning in his home after being shot in the chest, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website Monday.
Detectives said they belieeve the three teens were involved in the shooting and found them Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Isbell in Fort Worth. One of the suspects lived at that location, police Deputy Chief Christopher Spieldenner said in a Monday telephone interview.
When officers arrived, Samples and Sweatman fled, but were captured after a brief foot pursuit, Spieldenner said.
“The motive for the shooting was robbery,” Spieldenner said. “During the robbery, there was a shooting, but they did not manage to take anything.”
Police got a call just after midnight Friday from the 5100 block of Penrod Court, about six miles northwest of downtown Fort Worth.
Officers found Pizzarro dead inside the kitchen of his home. No other injuries were reported.
A fund has been established to help the Pizarro family with funeral costs.
The teens, who were in the River Oaks City Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail, each face capital murder charges in the case.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
