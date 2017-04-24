Crowley parents, staff, students devastated after teacher slain

Michelle Johnson worked with dozens of blind and visually impaired children across the Crowley school district in her 20 years there, sometimes starting when they were still infants.
Her apparent shooting death Saturday left parents, grandparents and staff members still in shock Monday as the news sank in.
“The devastation in the lives of not only her children and family but to her co-workers and students is unimaginable,” said Stacie Reynolds, whose granddaughter was taught by Johnson beginning when she was just 3 weeks old.
Johnson’s husband, Sean Johnson, 35, and also a longtime special education teacher in the Crowley district, remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday in lieu of $250,000 bail. He was arrested Saturday afternoon, his hands bloody, after he reported that his wife, 47, was dead in their home.
Michelle Johnson taught special education at campuses throughout the district and was adored by students, parents and grandparents, said Reynolds, including her granddaughter, Jayden Cooper-Fuentes, now 5.
“She was a huge part of my granddaughter’s life,” Reynolds said in an email Monday.
Crisis counselors were at Crowley schools Monday for students and staff members, school officials said.
“Michelle had many other students that she loved and who loved her,” Reynolds said Monday. “This is not only a tremendous loss for her friends and family, but to all of the blind and visually impaired children in Crowley ISD.”
A statement from the district said: “The Crowley ISD family is incredibly saddened by the death of Michelle Johnson. Michelle served faithfully in schools across Crowley ISD as a teacher for visually impaired students.”
Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department found Michelle Johnson dead from apparent gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon in her home in the 2100 block of Cliffside Drive.
Sean Johnson told a dispatcher about the slaying while he was on a cellphone driving down a highway and said he was pulling over in the parking lot of Southcliff Baptist Church in Fort Worth, where he would await authorities.
Warrants were obtained for Sean Johnson’s vehicle and for the couple’s home. A possible murder weapon was located in the home, authorities said.
Authorities have not released any details on a motive for the killing.
A Crowley school employee for nine years, Sean Johnson was placed on administrative leave after the arrest. He had been a special education teacher at North Crowley High School, school district spokesman Anthony Kirchner said Monday.
The Sheriff’s Department is not seeking any other suspects in the case, Chief Deputy Jerry Vennum said in a news release.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
