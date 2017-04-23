Fort Worth District 7 race puts focus on improving academics

Candidates for the Fort Worth school board’s District 7 seat promise to support educators, parents and the superintendent to turn failing schools into strong academic programs.
The contest for District 7 is one of four school board races on May 6. District 7, which includes Benbrook schools and Western Hills High School, includes an area south of Camp Bowie Boulevard and extends west to the Tarrant County line and southwest to Benbrook.
Robbins, a 69-year-old Realtor, is seeking to be re-elected to a post he first obtained in 2004. He said he wants to improve schools so high-performing campuses draw families to Fort Worth and Benbrook schools. He said he backs efforts from Superintendent Kent Scribner to improve early childhood reading, middle school math and improve failing schools.
“We are finally on the right road to make that happen,” Robbins said.
Robbins was endorsed by the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors.
Challenger Michael Ryan is a newcomer to politics but not to education. Ryan, 65, is a Paschal High School alum who has 36 years’ experience in public education. He has been a classroom teacher, principal and administrator at school districts in Fort Worth, San Antonio and Irving.
Early voting for the May 6 city and school board elections starts April 24 and ends on May 2.
Ryan, an admissions officer with the U.S. Naval Academy, said he wants to bring his educational expertise, which includes finding resources for the schools he served by “thinking outside the box,” to the school board. He said he wants to push for expanded recess because it helps students focus better.
Ryan, who was endorsed by the United Educators Association, also wants to find solutions to student discipline concerns voiced by teachers. He said his endorsement indicates teachers believe: “We think you ought to be the person in this spot.”
Literacy is the key issue with us. If our kids can’t read by the third grade, they are going to be failures.
Norman Robbins
Improving academics
Through a leadership academy pilot program, the district is placing resources where the greatest academic needs are, Robbins said. The program focuses on five campuses that have struggled for several years and been rated “improvement required” by the state.
Robbins said if the program works, it can be “scaled up” so other troubled campuses can be converted into strong schools. He said strong schools lead to an educated workforce in which people can find jobs and crime goes down.
$2,833.15 Total political contributions maintained by District 7 Trustee Norman Robbins, according to an April 7 report filed with the school district.
“We want our school district to be a magnet for investment,” Robbins said.
Robbins said he supports Scribner’s data-driven plans to improve reading, middle school math performance and college or career readiness.
“Literacy is the key issue with us. If our kids can’t read by the third grade, they are going to be failures,” Robbins said.
Ryan said part of the concern with Fort Worth’s failing schools is that programs aren’t focused and often show stagnant or little gains. In the past, the solutions to struggling schools haven’t had a “clear-cut vision.”
“We keep changing all the ideas,” Ryan said, adding that he supports Scribner’s efforts and hopes successful programs can be models for struggling schools.
Ryan said poverty is a hurdle to student success. He said the district needs to figure out how to bring resources to families that don’t have any so youngsters can make academic gains.
$3,049.99 Total political contributions maintained by District 7 candidate Michael Ryan, according to an April 7 report filed with the school district.
“How do we provide what is lacking in those areas?” Ryan said.
Supporting the superintendent
Robbins has been a trustee under several superintendents, including Melody Johnson and Walter Dansby. He said the board has been changing its style and moving away from micromanaging the district. Fort Worth school trustees were among school boards ordered to participate in special training by the state to fix failing schools. That training is also helping trustees perform their role better, Robbins said.
It’s his decision. It ought to be who can work best in this environment.
Michael Ryan on Superintendent Kent Scribner
“Student outcomes won’t change until adult behaviors change,” Robbins said, explaining that the board needs to give the superintendent room to do his job.
Robbins said he wants to continue serving as trustees grow focused on measuring Scribner’s success using metrics tied to student success through a public process.
Ryan said he, too, thinks the superintendent needs room to find the best teachers and administrators to lead schools.
“It’s his decision. It ought to be who can work best in this environment,” Ryan said.
Benbrook schools
Benbrook Middle-High School, a campus that combines middle and high school, becomes a full high school starting next school year. Despite being a new facility, growth in the area means school leaders have been exploring how to accommodate new needs.
Both candidates said they are focused on growth in that part of the district and how it will affect schools.
Robbins said the district is working to help add athletic amenities to Benbrook Middle-High School, including working with the city of Benbrook to offer a baseball/softball complex to students.
“We are addressing it. We want them to have the full amenities of a high school,” Robbins said.
Robbins said the combined campus, for grades 6 through 12, has allowed the district to bring a high school to the area, but not everything was thought out. Robbins promised to make sure the campus has all the facilities it needs and to keep an eye on growth.
Ryan said Benbrook schools appeal to young families who want an affordable suburban home. He said those families will move away if their schools don’t offer facilities and strong programs that cater to the variety of interests students have — from swimming to band.
Ryan said in that part of the district families might be drawn to other districts such as Aledo or Granbury.
