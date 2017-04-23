Literacy, LGBT protections are centerpieces of District 8 race

Supporting a communitywide plan to raise childhood literacy, improving Fort Worth schools, parental engagement and the district’s anti-discrimination policy are among campaign issues in the contest between Jason Brown and Anael Luebanos in the May 6 race for District 8 on the school board.
The two candidates are vying for a post left open by Trustee Matthew Avila, who is not seeking re-election. District 8, which sits in much of south Fort Worth, includes Paschal High School, South Hills Elementary School and Rosemont Middle School.
The contest is among four races for seats on the Fort Worth school board.
Brown, 40, is a financial executive, school volunteer and father of two children attending Lily B. Clayton Elementary. Brown, who is president of the Berkeley Place Association, served on the school district’s 2013 Citizens’ Oversight Committee. He said the city and community are unified in improving schools under the direction of Superintendent Kent Scribner.
“This is our time to get it right,” Brown said, adding he has “skin in the game.” He said it is critical to change the district’s reputation as one of poor schools, political infighting and “bureaucratic rot.”
Brown was endorsed by the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors.
$20,575 Total contributions maintained by District 8 candidate Jason Brown, according to a campaign finance report filed with the school district April 7.
Luebanos, 32, is the father of a 3-year-old and an accountant with Lighthouse for the Blind of Fort Worth. He is a Paschal High School alum who served on the Fort Worth school district’s Audit Advisory Committee.
Luebanos was endorsed by the United Educators Association, which represents teachers and school employees. He said he wants to help improve schools because teachers at Paschal helped him use education as a tool for professional success when he juggled school work with a $5.15-an-hour job sacking groceries.
“I want other people to receive the same education that I received,” said Luebanos, who was born in Fort Worth but spent some of his childhood in Mexico. “We need to listen to the parents. We need to take care of our teachers because they are on the front lines of education.”
Improving Fort Worth schools
Both candidates said they support Scribner’s push to help more youngsters read on grade level. Scribner’s plan, called 100X25 FWTX, sets a goal of having 100 percent of Fort Worth third-grade students reading on grade level by 2025.
Candidates said the effort is critical because only 3 in 10 district third-graders now read at grade level.
Brown said Fort Worth schools need to improve so they aren’t painted as a “black eye.” He said poor-performing schools have been cited as the reason some companies have passed on relocating to Fort Worth.
Brown also supports Scribner’s plans for middle school math, college readiness and a plan to transform five low-performing campuses into academies.
“I am stoked about where Scribner is taking the district and I feel like I want to be part of that because we have the ability to take Fort Worth ISD and make it a crown jewel for the city,” Brown said.
Luebanos said he wants to ensure teachers have the tools to replicate programs that are working. He said many immigrant parents in District 8 juggle two jobs and struggle making it to school meetings, so the district needs to reach out to them.
$4,963.56 Total contributions maintained by District 8 candidate Anael Luebanos, according to a campaign finance report filed with the school district April 7.
Luebanos said schools will improve if more Spanish-speaking parents become involved and understand how to help their children succeed. He said more parental involvement can also address student discipline issues often cited by teachers.
“They have no idea what the SAT, PSAT or ACT is,” Luebanos said, adding that the community must understand that these tests are needed to obtain a higher education.
The role of trustees
Both candidates said they don’t want to micromanage district affairs.
Brown said Scribner needs room to do his job. He said too many times internal district intrigue keeps the superintendent from focusing on the task of educating children.
The superintendent “is weakened and eventually gets run out of town,” Brown said, alluding to past departures of superintendents. He said when trustees interfere too much, the superintendent can’t be held accountable.
Brown said trustees have a role that includes hiring and firing superintendents, levying the tax rate, approving budgets, reviewing grievances, and representing the voters. He said there is a process for addressing issues that concern parents. He said he wants to represent parent concerns without “meddling.”
Brown said Scribner is using data to address academic problems.
Luebanos said he also believes that Scribner needs room to implement his program without trustees interfering.
“I don’t think we should micromanage him. We should oversee what he is doing,” Luebanos said, adding that “we want the momentum to continue.”
Transgender guidelines
Last year, the district’s transgender guidelines drew criticism from opponents including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. The guidelines were widely interpreted as allowing students to use bathrooms that corresponded with their gender identity. Critics also worried that parental rights were being diminished.
A revised set of guidelines deals with students case by case.
The issue offered Brown a first political test. Tarrant County Stonewall Democrats sent school board candidates a questionnaire on LGBTQ issues. Brown didn’t fill out a survey. Instead, a portion of an email exchange between Brown and his campaign manager wondered if the questions would appeal to his constituents.
Brown said that because of an email glitch, the exchange ended up in the Berkeley Place Association Buzz — an online neighborhood thread. That drew an admonishment from the Tarrant County Stonewall Democrats, who stated: “LGBTQ youth are some of our society’s most vulnerable, and they’re under constant attack by Republican extremists in Washington and Austin. That’s why we need an ally in Fort Worth that we can trust to have our community’s back.”
Brown, who has addressed the issue on his Facebook page, said it was a mistake not to fill out the survey, adding that he fully supports the guidelines.
“I am aligned on that. I support the policy,” Brown said. “I took my eye off the ball and I worried about politics. … I just need to remember you lead with honesty.”
Luebanos was among three school board candidates — out of eight— to fill out the survey.
“I support the district guidelines,” Luebanos said, saying they are consistent with federal anti-discrimination protections for students.
“Our goal is to make sure students are safe and feel welcomed,” he said.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
