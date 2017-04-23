Brothers shot in Burleson parking lot, one dead

A 17-year-old teen died early Sunday and his brother was wounded after a gunman opened fire on them in a parking lot, police said.
An 18-year-old was in custody, but police noted the investigation continued on Sunday.
The victim was identified as Cameron Lewis, 17, of Burleson, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday. He died at 12:15 a.m. Sunday at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.
His brother who was shot in the foot also was taken to the Fort Worth hospital late Saturday, but his condition was not available Sunday.
Patrol officers responded to the shooting call shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in a parkking lot in the 200 block of SW Thomas Street.
According to preliminary police reports, the brothers were there to have a fight with other people.
The brothers were sitting in a car in the parking lot when several shots were fired at them as another car on SW Thomas Street drove by them, police said.
Police did not identify the 18-year-old who was arrested or the charges that will be filed.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.
