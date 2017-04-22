Chilly weather makes for cool day at Main St. Arts Festival

The cold front that moved in early Saturday made for a chilly day at the Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival, but judging by the crowds, no one seemed to mind.
The chiily weather will stick around Sunday, with morning lows expected to dip into the mid-40s.
But temperatures should warm up in the afternoon to the 70s, accompanied by sunny skies — perfect weather for the final day of the downtown festival.
The details
Where: Main Street, in downtown Fort Worth
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Artist booths close at 6 p.m.).
Cost: Free, but you'll need to buy tickets to purchase food and drinks.
Parking: Numerous parking garages will be open downtown. Details at fortworthparking.com
Shuttle service: Today, avoid the traffic and take a shuttle from Billy Bob's Texas in the Stockyards or Farrington Field, west of downtown. $3.50 for round trip (kids 12 and under free).
More info:mainstreetartsfest.org
