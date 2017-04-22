Fort Worth

April 22, 2017 2:54 PM

Want to see the largest waterfall in Tarrant County? Now it’s easy to find.

After a series of construction delays, the Airfield Falls Trailhead and Conservation Park officially opened to the public on Saturday.

The trailhead provides access to the Tarrant Regional Water District’s Trinity Trail System and is home to Tarrant County’s largest natural waterfall. The park also includes the wings and tail of a retired Navy C-9A Nightingale military aircraft that serves as a salute to the nearby Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

The $1.6 million project, at 200 Pumphrey Drive in Westworth Village, has been in the works since 2011 and was expected to open in 2015. But because of a legal dispute with a contractor, construction was delayed.

