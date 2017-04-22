Grab a jacket before heading downtown for the Main St. Arts Festival

With temperatures dropping overnight and wind gusts up to 25 mph, festivalgoers may want to grab a jacket before heading downtown Saturday for the Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival.
A few sprinkles could pass through early but most of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 60s and a low in the upper 40s, said Matt Stalley, National Weather Service meteorologist.
The storms rolling through North Texas overnight left behind a few showers in Fort Worth but cities in northern Denton and Collin counties saw up to baseball-sized hail, Stalley said.
Sunday is expected to be a beautiful Spring day with sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees, low of 49.
Temperatures will warm up significantly by Tuesday with a high of 90 and the next chance of rain not returning until later in the week.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
