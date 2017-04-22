Fort Worth

Grab a jacket before heading downtown for the Main St. Arts Festival

By Azia Branson

FORT WORTH

With temperatures dropping overnight and wind gusts up to 25 mph, festivalgoers may want to grab a jacket before heading downtown Saturday for the Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival.

A few sprinkles could pass through early but most of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 60s and a low in the upper 40s, said Matt Stalley, National Weather Service meteorologist.

The storms rolling through North Texas overnight left behind a few showers in Fort Worth but cities in northern Denton and Collin counties saw up to baseball-sized hail, Stalley said.

Sunday is expected to be a beautiful Spring day with sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees, low of 49.

Temperatures will warm up significantly by Tuesday with a high of 90 and the next chance of rain not returning until later in the week.

