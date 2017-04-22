Fort Worth

April 22, 2017 7:40 AM

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in north Fort Worth

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A motorcyclist is dead and a passenger is in the hospital after a crash in north Fort Worth Friday night.

Officers arrived about 11 p.m. to the intersection of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Beach Street where a motorcycle had struck a car. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene and the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after family has been notified.

No one in the car was injured, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 18:34

Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival
Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side
Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo 2:18

Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos