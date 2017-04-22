Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in north Fort Worth

A motorcyclist is dead and a passenger is in the hospital after a crash in north Fort Worth Friday night.
Officers arrived about 11 p.m. to the intersection of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Beach Street where a motorcycle had struck a car. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene and the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after family has been notified.
No one in the car was injured, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
