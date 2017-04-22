American Airlines says attendant in incident captured on video ‘removed from duty’

American Airlines said in a statement that it had “removed from duty” a flight attendant who was involved in an incident in which a baby stroller was taken from a woman.
A video appears to show a male passenger, watching the incident unfold between the male flight attendant and a woman sobbing at the front of the cabin, tells the attendant, “You do that to me and I’ll knock you flat.”
The attendant orders the man to “stay out of it,” according to a Buzzfeed report, and then tells the male passenger, “Hit me, come on and hit me.”
A 2-minute, 40-second video by Surain Adyanthaya posted on Facebook and later put on Reddit appears to show the incident that, according to Adyanthaya, happened while the flight was at the gate in San Francisco.
According to NBCBayArea.com, the incident happened Friday on American Airlines flight 591 bound for Dallas/Fort Worth Airport from San Francisco International Airport.
The post on Adyanthaya’s Facebook page says, “OMG! AA Flight attendant violently took a stroller from a lady with her baby on my flight, hitting her and just missing the baby. Then he tried to fight a passenger who stood up for her. AA591 from SFO to DFW.”
American’s statement said:
“We have seen the video and have already started an investigation to obtain the facts. What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident. After electing to take another flight, we are taking special care of her and her family and upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip.
“The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care. In short, we are disappointed by these actions. The American team member has been removed from duty while we immediately investigate the incident.”
The altercation comes less than two weeks after United Airlines came under a barrage of criticism in how it responded to an incident where a passenger on an overbooked flight was dragged off a United plane.
