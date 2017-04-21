Fort Worth

April 21, 2017 7:42 PM

Know how you’re voting? Early voting starts Monday

By Sandra Baker

sabaker@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

About 60 locations across Tarrant County have been set up for early voting, which begins Monday in the various and numerous city and school board elections.

In-person early voting for the May 6 local elections starts Monday and runs through May 2; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 1-2.

Sample ballots can be viewed on the Tarrant County Elections website. Voters can also see a list of the early voting places on the website or they can call 817-831-8683 and listen to a recording of early polling locations.

In all, voters will elect candidates in 12 school district races, the Tarrant County College board of trustees, the Trophy Club Municipal Utility District and the Tarrant Regional Water District. There are also council races in 28 cities and municipalities, with the largest being Fort Worth, where every seat on the council as well as the mayor’s spot is up for grabs.

Stephen Vickers, acting Tarrant County election administrator, said the same rules apply to early voting as on Election Day. Voters will be required to bring an acceptable form of photo identification.

Vickers said it’s always a good idea to go to the Elections Office website to look up polling places. Locations can change in the local elections from the November general election, he said. On Election Day on May 6, voters will cast ballots in their precincts.

Local elections historically have a lower voter turnout than general elections in the fall, particularly after the recent presidential race when record numbers of voters turned out.

“It will probably be about the normal turnout,” Vickers said.

In May 2016, only about 16,000 voters cast ballots to make changes to the Fort Worth City Charter. And in the last City Council election in May 2015, about 33,600 voted in the mayor’s race, and that dropped to about 17,760 in a runoff .

Several forms of ID are accepted, such as a Texas driver’s license issued by the Department of Public Safety, a Texas election identification certificate, a U.S. military identification card with a photo, U.S. passport or even the Texas license to carry a handgun.

If voters have difficulty getting a form of acceptable ID, they can also bring a valid voter registration certificate, original birth certificate, bank statement or current utility bill. Voters, though, must fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, according to the Tarrant County Elections Office.

Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST

Early voting locations

Tarrant County Elections Center, 2700 Premier St., Fort Worth. This is the main early voting site. Emergency and limited ballots are available there.

Other sites include:

All Saints Catholic Church Parish Hall, 200 NW 20th St.

Arlington Subcourthouse, 700 E. Abram St.

Asia Times Square II, 2615 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie

Bedford Public Library, 2424 Forest Ridge Drive

Benbrook Community Center, 228 San Angelo Ave.

B.J. Clark Annex, Room 4, 603 Southeast Parkway, Azle

Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St., Arlington

Center for Community Service Junior League of Arlington, 4002 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington

Colleyville City Hall, 100 Main St.

Crowley ISD Administration Building, 512 Peach St., Crowley

Dan Echols Center, 6801 Glenview Dr., North Richland Hills

Danny Jones Middle School, 4500 E. Broad St., Mansfield

Diamond Hill/Jarvis Branch Library, 1300 NE 35th St., Fort Worth

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district Administration Building 6, Training Room, 1200 Old Decatur Road, Saginaw

East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St., Fort Worth

Euless Public Library, 201 N. Ector Drive

Elzie Odom Athletic Center, 1601 NE Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington

Forest Hill Civic and Convention Center, 6901 Wichita St., Forest Hill

The REC of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way

Griffin Subcourthouse, 3212 Miller Ave., Fort Worth

Haltom City Northeast Center, 3201 Friendly Lane

Handley/Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St., Fort Worth

Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammil St., Haslet

Hurst Recreation Center, 700 Mary Drive

J.L. Boren Elementary, 1401 Country Club Drive, Mansfield

JPS Health Center Viola M. Pitts/Como, Lower Level, Suite 100, 4701 Bryant Irvin Road N.

John M. Tidwell Middle School, 3937 Haslet-Roanoke Road, Roanoke

Kay Granger Elementary School, 12771 Saratoga Springs Circle, Keller

Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway

Kennedale Community Center, 316 W. Third St.

Lake Park Operations Center, 5610 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie

Longhorn Activity Center, 5350 Basswood Blvd., Fort Worth

Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane, Mansfield

Mansfield Subcourthouse, 1100 E. Broad St.

North Richland Hills Public Library, 9015 Grand Ave., North Richland Hills

Northeast Courthouse, Bear Creek Community Room, 645 Grapevine Highway, Hurst

Richland Hills Public Library, 6724 Rena Drive, Richland Hills

River Oaks City Hall, 4900 River Oaks Blvd., River Oaks

Rosemont Middle School, 1501 W. Seminary Dr., Fort Worth

Sansom Park City Hall, 5705 Azle Ave., Sansom Park

Sendera Ranch Elementary School, 1216 Diamond Back Lane, Haslet

Sheriff's Office North Patrol Division, 6651 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth

Solana Office Complex Westlake Town Offices Building 4, Suite 4202, Second floor, 1301 Solana Blvd., Westlake

Sonny and Allegra Nance Elementary School, 701 Tierra Vista Way, Fort Worth

Southlake Town Hall, 1400 Main St.

South Service Center, 1100 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington

Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth

Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Ave.

Southwest Subcourthouse, 6551 Granbury Road, Fort Worth

Summit High School Performing Arts Center, 1071 W. Turner Warnell Road, Arlington

Tarrant County College Southeast Campus, EMB- C Portable Building, 2100 Southeast Parkway, Arlington

Tarrant County Plaza Building, 201 Burnett St.

Villages of Woodland Springs Amenity Center, 12209 Timberland Blvd., Fort Worth

Watauga City Hall, 7105 Whitley Road, Watauga

White Settlement Public Library, 8215 White Settlement Road

Worth Heights Community Center, 3551 New York Ave., Fort Worth

Temporary site

A temporary site has been set up for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 25-27; UTA, Maverick Activities Center, 500 W. Nedderman Drive, Arlington

Source: Tarrant County Elections Office

