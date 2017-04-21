Know how you’re voting? Early voting starts Monday

About 60 locations across Tarrant County have been set up for early voting, which begins Monday in the various and numerous city and school board elections.
In-person early voting for the May 6 local elections starts Monday and runs through May 2; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 1-2.
Sample ballots can be viewed on the Tarrant County Elections website. Voters can also see a list of the early voting places on the website or they can call 817-831-8683 and listen to a recording of early polling locations.
In all, voters will elect candidates in 12 school district races, the Tarrant County College board of trustees, the Trophy Club Municipal Utility District and the Tarrant Regional Water District. There are also council races in 28 cities and municipalities, with the largest being Fort Worth, where every seat on the council as well as the mayor’s spot is up for grabs.
Stephen Vickers, acting Tarrant County election administrator, said the same rules apply to early voting as on Election Day. Voters will be required to bring an acceptable form of photo identification.
Vickers said it’s always a good idea to go to the Elections Office website to look up polling places. Locations can change in the local elections from the November general election, he said. On Election Day on May 6, voters will cast ballots in their precincts.
Local elections historically have a lower voter turnout than general elections in the fall, particularly after the recent presidential race when record numbers of voters turned out.
“It will probably be about the normal turnout,” Vickers said.
In May 2016, only about 16,000 voters cast ballots to make changes to the Fort Worth City Charter. And in the last City Council election in May 2015, about 33,600 voted in the mayor’s race, and that dropped to about 17,760 in a runoff .
Several forms of ID are accepted, such as a Texas driver’s license issued by the Department of Public Safety, a Texas election identification certificate, a U.S. military identification card with a photo, U.S. passport or even the Texas license to carry a handgun.
If voters have difficulty getting a form of acceptable ID, they can also bring a valid voter registration certificate, original birth certificate, bank statement or current utility bill. Voters, though, must fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, according to the Tarrant County Elections Office.
Early voting locations
Tarrant County Elections Center, 2700 Premier St., Fort Worth. This is the main early voting site. Emergency and limited ballots are available there.
Other sites include:
All Saints Catholic Church Parish Hall, 200 NW 20th St.
Arlington Subcourthouse, 700 E. Abram St.
Asia Times Square II, 2615 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie
Bedford Public Library, 2424 Forest Ridge Drive
Benbrook Community Center, 228 San Angelo Ave.
B.J. Clark Annex, Room 4, 603 Southeast Parkway, Azle
Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St., Arlington
Center for Community Service Junior League of Arlington, 4002 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington
Colleyville City Hall, 100 Main St.
Crowley ISD Administration Building, 512 Peach St., Crowley
Dan Echols Center, 6801 Glenview Dr., North Richland Hills
Danny Jones Middle School, 4500 E. Broad St., Mansfield
Diamond Hill/Jarvis Branch Library, 1300 NE 35th St., Fort Worth
Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district Administration Building 6, Training Room, 1200 Old Decatur Road, Saginaw
East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St., Fort Worth
Euless Public Library, 201 N. Ector Drive
Elzie Odom Athletic Center, 1601 NE Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington
Forest Hill Civic and Convention Center, 6901 Wichita St., Forest Hill
The REC of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way
Griffin Subcourthouse, 3212 Miller Ave., Fort Worth
Haltom City Northeast Center, 3201 Friendly Lane
Handley/Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St., Fort Worth
Haslet Public Library, 100 Gammil St., Haslet
Hurst Recreation Center, 700 Mary Drive
J.L. Boren Elementary, 1401 Country Club Drive, Mansfield
JPS Health Center Viola M. Pitts/Como, Lower Level, Suite 100, 4701 Bryant Irvin Road N.
John M. Tidwell Middle School, 3937 Haslet-Roanoke Road, Roanoke
Kay Granger Elementary School, 12771 Saratoga Springs Circle, Keller
Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway
Kennedale Community Center, 316 W. Third St.
Lake Park Operations Center, 5610 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie
Longhorn Activity Center, 5350 Basswood Blvd., Fort Worth
Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Lane, Mansfield
Mansfield Subcourthouse, 1100 E. Broad St.
North Richland Hills Public Library, 9015 Grand Ave., North Richland Hills
Northeast Courthouse, Bear Creek Community Room, 645 Grapevine Highway, Hurst
Richland Hills Public Library, 6724 Rena Drive, Richland Hills
River Oaks City Hall, 4900 River Oaks Blvd., River Oaks
Rosemont Middle School, 1501 W. Seminary Dr., Fort Worth
Sansom Park City Hall, 5705 Azle Ave., Sansom Park
Sendera Ranch Elementary School, 1216 Diamond Back Lane, Haslet
Sheriff's Office North Patrol Division, 6651 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth
Solana Office Complex Westlake Town Offices Building 4, Suite 4202, Second floor, 1301 Solana Blvd., Westlake
Sonny and Allegra Nance Elementary School, 701 Tierra Vista Way, Fort Worth
Southlake Town Hall, 1400 Main St.
South Service Center, 1100 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington
Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth
Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Ave.
Southwest Subcourthouse, 6551 Granbury Road, Fort Worth
Summit High School Performing Arts Center, 1071 W. Turner Warnell Road, Arlington
Tarrant County College Southeast Campus, EMB- C Portable Building, 2100 Southeast Parkway, Arlington
Tarrant County Plaza Building, 201 Burnett St.
Villages of Woodland Springs Amenity Center, 12209 Timberland Blvd., Fort Worth
Watauga City Hall, 7105 Whitley Road, Watauga
White Settlement Public Library, 8215 White Settlement Road
Worth Heights Community Center, 3551 New York Ave., Fort Worth
Temporary site
A temporary site has been set up for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 25-27; UTA, Maverick Activities Center, 500 W. Nedderman Drive, Arlington
Source: Tarrant County Elections Office
