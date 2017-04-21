Suspicious device containing gunpowder locks down Azle Junior High

A suspicious device containing gunpowder was found inside a restroom at Azle Junior High School on Friday morning, police said.
The incident happened about 11:40 a.m., and the school was temporarily locked down.
Witnesses told police that an 8th-grade student, a boy, built the device and brought it to school, according to a police news release. The device contained small amounts of gunpowder and fusing, but investigators, including those with the Bureau of Alcohol and Tobacco Firearms (ATF), determined that it was safe.
Police questioned the student accused of the bringing the device to school. Detectives were still investigating Friday evening.
