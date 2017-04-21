Man who left dog to starve in vacated apartment pleads guilty to animal cruelty

A Fort Worth man who moved out of an apartment last year and left his dog inside to starve to death has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.
Justin Ryan Rubio, 29, had a trial scheduled for Friday but he entered a guilty plea instead, said Sam Jordan, spokeswoman for the Tarrant County district attorney’s office.
State District Judge David Hagerman will sentence Rubio in about two months after a pre-sentencing report is completed. Animal cruelty is a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in state jail.
Rubio was arrested in March 2016.
An apartment manager at the Monticello Crossroads Apartments, where Rubio had lived, found the dog dead on March 4, 2016, according to a police report.
The dog had been alone in the apartment for “several weeks,” police spokeswoman Tamara Valle said.
Rubio had been working as a bartender at Reservoir in Fort Worth’s West Seventh Street district. He was fired the day after his arrest.
Charles Hamm, Rubio’s attorney, declined to comment on the case Friday.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
