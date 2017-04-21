Friday night threat: Hail, damaging winds, tornadoes possible for North Texas

If you’re headed to the Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival, the Texas Rangers game or anything else outdoors Friday evening, pay attention to the storms clouds overhead.
There’s an enhanced risk for severe storms across North Texas with large hail, damaging winds and an even a chance of tornadoes.
The most likely window for storms in Tarrant County will be between 6 and 10 p.m., said Jason Godwin, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
“We are concerned about the severe potential tonight, especially hail,” Godwin said. “All modes of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes.”
But Godwin said the weather situation is volatile enough that “one of our largest areas of uncertainty is the tornado threat.”
Here's the expected thunderstorm timeline. Plan accordingly this afternoon and evening. #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/bJ19K7rOjI— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 21, 2017
Claire Bloxom Armstrong, a Main St. Arts Festival spokeswoman, said officials will be closely monitoring weather conditions with the National Weather Service, City of Fort Worth and RACES storm spotters.
The festival is scheduled to remain open until 11 p.m. — vendor booths close at 8 p.m. — but if strong storms approach, organizers can close temporarily or for rest of the night depending on the severity of the storms.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed,” Armstrong said.
Godwin, the National Weather Service meteorologist, said it is essential to be aware of weather conditions.
Keep a very close eye on the weather. Make sure your wireless alerts are enabled on your smart phone.
Jason Godwin, National Weather Service
“Keep a very close eye on the weather,” Godwin said. “Make sure your wireless alerts are enabled on your smart phone. If you’re outside and you hear storms sirens seek out more information.”
There’s an 80 percent chance for storms Friday night but in Tarrant County, but there’s a good chance not everyone will see bad weather. Some could miss out while strong storms are just a few miles away.
After the storms pass, highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday with a strong northwest winds of 15-25 mph. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s Sunday morning.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
Comments