West Nile arrives early in North Texas, but its bite remains unclear

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 19

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 13

0:27 Man shot to death in a car in south Fort Worth

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 12

0:42 Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival begins

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

0:20 Man shot dead in Euless overnight Wednesday

2:38 Organ recipient and donor's family meet