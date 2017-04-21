Four teens hospitalized after crash outside Fort Worth school

Four teenagers were hospitalized after being T-boned by a oncoming vehicle in Fort Worth early Friday, officials said.
Officers responded about 7:30 a.m. to the Fort Worth Can Academy Westcreek at 6620 Westcreek Drive where a car filled with four teenagers turned and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver was ejected from the car and pinned underneath it, police said.
Two were hospitalized in critical condition, one was in serious condition and one had minor injuries, said Matt Zavadsky, MedStar spokesman.
Three of the teens were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and one was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital.
