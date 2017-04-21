Detectives investigating shooting death of young man as homicide in River Oaks

Detectives suspect foul play is involved after a 20-year-old was found dead early Friday in River Oaks.
Officers responded just after midnight to the 5100 block of Penrod Court, about six miles northwest of downtown Fort Worth, where they found Carlos Pizzaro dead inside the kitchen of his home with an apparent gunshot wound. No suspects were located at the scene, said Lt. Chuck Stewart.
Stewart said suicide has not been officially ruled out but that the death is being investigated as a homicide.
No arrests had been made as of 8 a.m. Friday.
