Crowds start early for Main St. Arts Festival opening

A cloudy sky and slight breeze made for perfect walking weather Thursday morning as crowds began to fill the streets for Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival.
More than 200 artists, abstract painters to jewelry-makers traveled from all across the country to show off and sell their work. Children can do sand art and tie-dye while adults can try their hand at painting.
Kandi and Richard Briones of Fort Worth were at the festival for the second time, shopping for new art pieces for their home.
"We came last year during our vacation for the first time and had the best day. The artists are amazing — unique and different," Kandi Briones said. "I imagine we'll be coming back every year, we love interacting with the artists."
After walking dozens of blocks and gawking at all the goodies, take a break at one of the 27 food vendors offering such specialties as crawfish plates and bratwursts, or the more traditional turkey legs or Fletcher’s famous corny dogs.
Anyone who brings a water bottle can fill it free anytime at the H20 To Go water station near the main stage.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival
Where: Main Street, in downtown Fort Worth
Hours: Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Artist booths close at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday).
Cost: Free, but you'll need to buy tickets to purchase food and drinks.
Parking: Numerous parking garages will be open downtown. Details at fortworthparking.com
Shuttle service: Today, avoid the traffic and take a shuttle from Billy Bob's Texas in the Stockyards or Farrington Field, west of downtown. $3.50 for round trip (kids 12 and under free). You can also take the Trinity Railway Express each day of the festival. Bicycle parking also available for free, at the Bike Corral at 4th and Houston streets.
More info: mainstreetartsfest.org
