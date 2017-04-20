Crowds start early for Main St. Arts Festival opening

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause

2:38 Organ recipient and donor's family meet

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:27 Man shot in leg after possible botched drug deal, police say

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

0:20 Man shot dead in Euless overnight Wednesday

2:26 Dickies Arena is name of new venue at Will Rogers Complex

0:27 Man shot to death in a car in south Fort Worth

2:55 Celebration of life for Molly Jane Matheson