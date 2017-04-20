Kids say no to suspect and $20, help Fort Worth police capture him

A burglary suspect asked the wrong kids for help.
Suspect Ricardo Rojas, who was fleeing patrol officers March 29, encountered three Glencrest 6th School students and offered each $20 to help him hide, police said.
They said no.
Rojas fled and within seconds the three boys waved down officer Johnny Cox and gave him directions to the suspect, police said.
In a manner of minutes, police arrested Rojas, who was hiding in a closet in a home that was being renovated.
As a thank-you, police are scheduled later today to provide Trevontae Barker, Kenyon Maloney and David Wills with bicycles and helmets.
Rojas’ bad luck began that day when officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 3500 block of Pecos Street.
Rojas was driving in the neighborhood when he pulled into a driveway and officers Shawn Kelm and Marty Stephens pulled up behind him, police said.
Rojas jumped out of his car and ran. He encountered the kids a few seconds later.
When he didn’t get any help from the youngsters, Rojas ran to the house that was being renovated. Two men were inside, but they were unaware Rojas ran in because they had the radio on, police said.
Meanwhile, the kids flagged down Cox and told him the suspect ran down the 3000 block of Lomita Street.
Police searched the Lomita Street area and the renovated home, where they found Rojas. The suspect’s car also was searched and several stolen items were recovered.
Along with the bicycles and helmets, police provided the kids with certificates of appreciation and coins Thursday.
“All because three young men decided to do the right thing,” says a police news release.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
