Fort Worth man in SUV escapes fiery train collision without injury

A Fort Worth man was not injured when his vehicle was hit by a train early Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
55-year-old Kelly Hill was driving about 6 a.m. southwest on U.S. 377 in Cresson, a small town southwest of Fort Worth, and was stopped at the railroad crossing, according to DPS Trooper Dub Gillum.
Trains often block the intersection while loading and unloading cars in the nearby switch yard, Gillum said, and they typically will move out of the way to let drivers through, and back up again to continue latching or unlatching cars.
Thursday morning, Hill was stopped at the crossing, which has flashing red lights but no crossing arms. Hill thought the train had cleared, but it was actually backing up through the intersection, Gillum said. The train hit the SUV and started pushing it down the train tracks, and the SUV immediately caught fire.
“Neither was going very fast, but it doesn’t take much for an 80-ton train to do damage,” Gillum said.
Hill,unable to unbuckle his seat belt, cut himself out of it with a knife and climbed out of the vehicle, uninjured, Gillum said.
U.S. 377 was blocked for about two hours.
