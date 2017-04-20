Fort Worth

April 20, 2017 7:50 AM

Man shot after possible drug deal in Fort Worth, police say

By Mark David Smith

FORT WORTH

A man was shot in Fort Worth late Wednesday night, possibly after a drug deal, according to Fort Worth police.

Police were called to a shooting in the 3000 block of Griggs Avenue about 10:15 p.m., said Officer Daniel Segura, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman.

The victim had been shot in the leg “after possibly purchasing illegal narcotics,” Segura said. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with an injury not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests had been made Thursday morning, Segura said. Police gang units were seen on the scene after the shooting.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808

