April 20, 2017 7:13 AM

Fort Worth closes fire station for repairs for about 6 weeks

By Mark David Smith

A southwest Fort Worth fire station will be closed for an estimated six weeks for repairs, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Fire Station 26, 6124 South Hulen St., will be closed, beginning on Thursday, as it undergoes “urgent repairs” on the HVAC systems, demolition and mold removal, according to a department news release. The work is expected to take six weeks.

Lt. Kyle Falkner told NBC 5 that mold was found in the rear of the building in the living quarters.

The two fire crews and some of the fire trucks/engines usually housed at Station 26 will be moved to nearby fire stations.

The change is not expected to cause a significant increase in response times, the news release said. Emergency calls are dispatched to the closest fire units, based on GPS location and response time, rather than proximity of fire stations.

Emergencies should be reported to 911 as usual, the fire department urged.

