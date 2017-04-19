Main Street Arts Festival is here and so are downtown street closures

Motorists should be aware of various downtown street closures beginning Thursday as the Main Street Arts Festival gets underway.
Main Street from Second to Third Street and from Fifth to Ninth Street has been closed all week and will remain so until 6 a.m. Monday. The same goes for Ninth Street from Houston Street to Commerce Street.
On Thursday and Friday, Fifth Street will be closed from Houston to Commerce streets, except for 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. both days. Sixth and Seventh streets from Houston to Commerce streets will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
Starting Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
▪ Main Street from Weatherford Street to Ninth Street
▪ First through Eighth streets from Commerce Street to Houston Street
▪ Ninth Street from Houston Street to Calhoun Street
▪ Houston Street from 12th Street to Ninth Street (local traffic only)
Coming into downtown, the best alternate routes will likely be Belknap Street (from the north on Interstate 35W) and Lancaster Avenue (from the south on I-35W).
The annual four-day festival will feature 213 artists showcasing their works, along with dozens of food and drink choices, including wine and craft beer. Click here for a complete guide on where to chow down.
There’s also a full slate of music acts scheduled at the UTA Main Stage, on Ninth Street near the Convention Center, and on the “Locals Only” Stage on Sevent Street.
