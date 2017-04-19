Guess which Texas city makes Condé Nast list of those to watch in 2017

Word appears to be getting around about the flourishing amenities and overall good vibery to be found in Cowtown.
Fort Worth just made the Condé Nast Traveler list of “6 U.S. Cities to Watch in 2017.” Last month, the city showed up on Money magazine’s “Best in Travel 2017” list.
6 U.S. cities to watch in 2017 https://t.co/xQH1B2ufdG pic.twitter.com/tePj6lGr7c— Condé Nast Traveler (@CNTraveler) April 17, 2017
Citing Fort Worth’s top-notch museums, “a music scene on the verge of competing with Austin thanks to local crooner Leon Bridges and Niles City Sound, new barbecue pilgrimages, breweries, and a rodeo like nowhere else,” the CNT editors conclude, “the city has given us plenty of reasons to reconsider its place in our top Texas cities."
Reconsider? We’ll give a pass this time. (You should get out more.)
The editors note the vibrant Magnolia Avenue scene and new south side haunts and make the obligatory (if you’re not from here) longhorn and rodeo references. There’s just no escaping that, but at least they’re savvy enough to scratch below the surface.
Both Condé Nast Traveler and Money mention that Fort Worth and the other cities listed offer attractions and accommodations comparable to well-known popular destinations at cheaper rates.
Fort Worth is joined on Condé Nast’s list by Baltimore, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, St. Louis and Detroit.
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
Comments