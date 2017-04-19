Critically injured, she made a selfless decision to donate her organs. Immediately.

2:38 Organ recipient and donor's family meet Pause

0:27 Man shot to death in a car in south Fort Worth

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 12

2:26 Dickies Arena is name of new venue at Will Rogers Complex

2:55 Celebration of life for Molly Jane Matheson

3:43 Dr. Kent Brantly on medical passion and compassion

0:22 Man shot and killed on a Como street Tuesday evening

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

0:21 Woman strangled to death at home near TCU