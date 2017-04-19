Tire tracks could lead investigators to hit-and-run driver in fatal wreck

Tire tracks left by a dual-wheeled truck early Sunday on a Tarrant County road could lead investigators to a hit-and-run driver involved in a fatal wreck, authorities said Wednesday.
The tracks and other bits of evidence are the only leads in the case of a motorist accused of killing Joshua Poindexter, 36, on Boat Club Road, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman David McClelland said Wednesday.
“They are pulling video from nearby businesses in hopes that they can come up with something,” McClelland said in a telephone interview. “We have no witnesses.”
Poindexter, of Fort Worth, crashed his scooter early Sunday on Boat Club Road and apparently was lying on the ground when he was struck and killed by the truck, authorities said.
He was pronounced dead at 4:02 a.m. Sunday at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.
He apparently had been out buying snacks when he crashed, a family member told the Star-Telegram.
Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident call shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 9000 block of Boat Club Road.
An Eagle Mountain emergency crew arrived at the scene and authorities administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to Poindexter.
The driver of the dual-wheel truck did not stop, McClelland has said.
Anyone with information should call the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-238-4200.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments