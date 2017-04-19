West Elm to open first Fort Worth location in West 7th

West Elm, the expanding furniture and home furnishings chain operated by Williams-Sonoma, will open its first Fort Worth store along West 7th this summer.
The 10,500-square-foot store will be located at 2869 W. 7th St., at Currie Street, in the building formerly occupied by the upscale Lucky Strike bowling center.
West Elm sells furniture, rugs, bedding, lighting, pillows and home decor, emphasizing products that are designed in-house. In a press release, the company said the Fort Worth store also will sell a selection of goods from Texas manufacturers and designers as part of its Local program.
“The Cultural District is truly special, and West 7th is proud to be an integral part of this community,” said Peter Jacobsen, senior vice president at The Woodmont Company, which handles leasing efforts at West 7th. “We believe the commitment by West Elm and our upcoming announcements of other new retailers and restaurants is further testament to the neighborhood’s evolution into one of the top urban, walkable shopping and entertainment districts in Texas.”
Founded in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm has more than 80 stores in the U.S., including locations at Mockingbird Station in Dallas and Legacy West in Plano. It recently opened its first furniture store in Qatar and has plans to open locations in Phoenix and Sacramento in the next year.
