Army veteran killed in motorcycle wreck loved being a grandpa

Arsenio Vega loved spending time with his six grandchildren, who affectionately called him “wello” — an attempt at abuelo, the Spanish word for grandfather.
The 55-year-old Army veteran from Euless died in a crash while riding his motorcycle in Fort Worth on Easter Sunday. He and his wife, Ashley Vega, were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where Arsenio died the next day at 3:07 p.m.
“He was so loving, funny and supportive,” said his oldest daughter, Jessica Musgrave.
Arsenio was born in New York but moved to Puerto Rico where he spent most of his life until he joined the United States Army. He was stationed in various places before his last assignment in Fort Hood.
In Killeen, he had his first child, Musgrave, now 33, and later added a second daughter, Melissa Vega, 28, and a son, Arsenio Vega Jr., 27. The six grandchildren range in age from 6 months to 7 years old.
Musgrave said that being a veteran was a huge part of her father’s life but that he also loved his job working for American Airlines, where he recently celebrated his 30-year anniversary with the company.
“He was such a giving person — he would give anyone the shirt off his back — even strangers,” Musgrave said.
Arsenio was a part of a DFW area motorcycle club, spent a lot of time volunteering at fundraisers for veterans and used his motorcycle to bring toys to children in need during the holidays.
A GoFundMe page has been setup to help with funeral costs and medical bills as Ashley continues to recover with a broken neck in the hospital.
“Most importantly, he was an incredible dad and grandfather,” Musgrave said. “He was just so loving and he was that way with everyone he knew.”
