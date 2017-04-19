Fort Worth man, 70, dies almost two weeks after Loop 820 crash

A 70-year-old Fort Worth man died almost two weeks after he was involved in a four-vehicle crash on a Fort Worth freeway, according to officials.
Charles Hodges was traveling in the 500 block of North East Loop 820 about 4 p.m. on April 4 when the three vehicles ahead of him crashed, and he collided with the one in front of him, according to Officer Daniel Segura, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman.
Hodges’ vehicle veered to the right, off the freeway and coming to a stop on the service road, Segura said.
Hodges, who lived near Arlington Heights High School, died at the hospital on Monday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments