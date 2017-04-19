Fort Worth

April 19, 2017 6:18 AM

Man shot to death inside car in south Fort Worth

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

One man died early Wednesday after being shot inside a car in south Fort Worth, police said.

Police arrived about 1:15 a.m. after a reported shooting in the 6600 block of Will Rogers Boulevard near Interstate 35W and the Ball Corporation manufacturing plant. One male victim with a gunshot wound was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his identity after relatives have been notified.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side
Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo 2:18

Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo
TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks 0:26

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos