Man shot to death inside car in south Fort Worth

One man died early Wednesday after being shot inside a car in south Fort Worth, police said.
Police arrived about 1:15 a.m. after a reported shooting in the 6600 block of Will Rogers Boulevard near Interstate 35W and the Ball Corporation manufacturing plant. One male victim with a gunshot wound was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his identity after relatives have been notified.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Azia Branson
