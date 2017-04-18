Dickies Arena will become Fort Worth landmark, CEO says

Fort Worth-based Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Co. won the naming rights for the multipurpose arena under construction at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, which is now known as Dickies Arena.
Phillip Williamson, chairman and CEO, whose great-grandfather and grandfather helped found the company in 1922, said it was a natural fit to gain the naming rights. The workwear company is long time sponsors of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, he said.
“We’re committed and passionate about continuing to ensure Fort Worth remains one of the fastest growing cities in the nation,” Williamson said. “We couldn’t be prouder to have the Dickies name on an arena that will become one of the most recognizable landmarks in the city.”
Dickies Arena is expected to open in November 2019. In 2020, the arena will become home to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, the event that led city, business and civic leaders more than 25 years ago to start working on a more modern and larger facility at the Will Rogers.
Shortly after the arena name was announced at a ceremony Tuesday, the venue learned is will host the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball first and second rounds. It will also host the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships beginning in 2020. The event will be held at the Fort Worth Convention Center in 2019 and then move to the arena.
Terms of the naming rights and the cost were not disclosed by Williamson or Multipurpose Arena Fort Worth, or MAFW, the not-for-profit entity that has been set up to operate and manage the 14,000-seat facility.
The $450 million arena is a public-private partnership of the city and private donors facilitated by Event Facilities Fort Worth, lead by billionaire businessman Ed Bass. The city’s contribution is capped at $225 million and the private side of the partnership will pick up the remaining costs. A master agreement on the facility was reached in November 2015 that gave Event Facilities
The city has already raised $25 million for the arena and in mid-July expects to issue special tax revenue bonds for the remainder. Voters approved the project in a special referendum in 2014. The city will pay the debt through hotel occupancy taxes, a car rental tax as well as revenues generated by taxes at the arena itself.
The Stock Show moved from the Coliseum in the Stockyards in north Fort Worth to the Will Rogers in 1945. Bass called said it “was an historic move and defines what we are.”
