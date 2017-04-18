Police: Man shot friend while trying to run over him in Fort Worth

One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in east Fort Worth Tuesday morning.
Police responded about 11 a.m. to the 2900 block of Danube Court after on report of a shooting call. The initial investigation reveals that a man shot his friend while trying to run him over with his car, said Officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman.
Segura did not have an update on the victim’s condition. The shooter was taken into custody.
No other details were available.
