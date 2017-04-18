Officials identify man fatally shot early Sunday in yard in Fort Worth

The young man who was shot dead in a front yard early Easter morning in southeast Fort Worth has been identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Police were called to the 3600 block of Avenue M. shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday and found the victim in the front yard of a home, according to Fort Worth police.
25-year-old Darren Lieblang of Fort Worth was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner.
Police spokesman Daniel Segura said Sunday that homicide detectives were investigating, but did not release information about possible suspects. He said Tuesday morning that there were no updates available.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
