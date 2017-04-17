Fort Worth

5-year-old girl injured in hit-and-run outside her Fort Worth home

By Ryan Osborne

Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit a 5-year-old girl in front of her home in northeast Fort Worth last week.

The hit-and-run happened about 6 p.m. Friday in the 9000 block of Riverfalls Drive, according to a police news release. The neighborhood is off Precinct Line Road between Trinity Boulevard and Randol Mill Road.

The suspect’s SUV is believed to be a 2009 Toyota 4-runner, police said.

The girl, Caroline Muckleroy, was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center, where she was treated for a broken leg, a ruptured spleen and a slight injury, her father told NBC 5. Caroline was released from the hospital Sunday.

Surveillance video captured the incident, and police released a picture of the SUV on Monday.

Anyone with information about the driver of the SUV is asked to call police at 817-392-4886.

