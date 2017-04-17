Flash flooding shuts down roads in Irving as heavy rain moves into Tarrant County

The rush hour commute was becoming a challenge as Tarrant County experienced heavy rainfall and numerous parts of Dallas County were seeing flash flooding.

A flood advisory has been issued for southeastern Tarrant County and Dallas County until 5:45 p.m. Low-lying areas and places with poor drainage could experience flooding problems over the next several hours.

Storms were moving into Tarrant County from the northwest while an outflow boundary from storms in Dallas County was causing another batch of storms to form in Arlington.

In west Fort Worth, a large tree fell on the hood of a school bus and blocked Malvey Avenue near Bryant Irvin Road. No one was injured, said Lt. Kyle Falkner, fire department spokesman. City employees were working about 4:15 p.m. to clear the tree from the street.

@DFWscanner @wfaachannel8 Big oak tree fell on top of a school bus in Fort Worth. Doesn't appear to be major. pic.twitter.com/OdgM61QJDW — Andrew Hyde (@andrewhyde08) April 17, 2017

In Dallas County, there had been numerous reports of high water.

At 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service reported the westbound service road on Texas 183 in Irving between Carl Road and O`Connor Boulevard was shut down because of high water. Rain gauge reports indicate that more than 3 inches of rain had already fallen in west Dallas.

A flash flood warning was in effect for the western half of Dallas County until 6 p.m.

The rainfall was expected to stick around for a few hours, but there is no severe threat.

“The main concern will be over the next few hours as kids get home from school and people get off work,” Sanchez said.