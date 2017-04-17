Injured Fort Worth man struck by hit-and-run driver

A Fort Worth man lying on the ground after being injured in a scooter accident was struck by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday.
The victim was identified as Joshua Poindexter, 36, who was pronounced dead at 4:02 a.m. Sunday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website Monday.
He died at John Peter Smith Hospital shortly after he was found on Boat Club Road.
Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 9000 block of Boat Club Road.
An Eagle Mountain emergency crew arrived at the scene and authorities administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Authorities believe Poindexter crashed his scooter and was run over while lying on the ground.
Deputies said Poindexter was hit by a dual-wheeled truck. The driver of the dually truck did not stop, spokesman David McClelland with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday email.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
