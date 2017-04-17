Fort Worth

April 17, 2017 1:41 PM

Injured Fort Worth man struck by hit-and-run driver

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

TARRANT COUNTY

A Fort Worth man lying on the ground after being injured in a scooter accident was struck by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday.

The victim was identified as Joshua Poindexter, 36, who was pronounced dead at 4:02 a.m. Sunday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website Monday.

He died at John Peter Smith Hospital shortly after he was found on Boat Club Road.

Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 9000 block of Boat Club Road.

An Eagle Mountain emergency crew arrived at the scene and authorities administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Authorities believe Poindexter crashed his scooter and was run over while lying on the ground.

Deputies said Poindexter was hit by a dual-wheeled truck. The driver of the dually truck did not stop, spokesman David McClelland with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday email.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side
Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo 2:18

Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo
TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks 0:26

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos