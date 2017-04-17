Two teens accused in Fort Worth fatal neighborhood shooting

Two teens were in custody Monday, accused in the March 18 shooting death of a 22-year-old man on a city street.
Marcos Ocadiz, 17, and Mario Alex Rangel, 18, were arrested last week on murder warrants and they were in the Mansfield Jail Monday.
Rangel and Ocadiz are accused of killing Ricardo Oliveros who was found lying in the roadway after being repeatedly shot.
Police did not release details on a motive for the slaying.
Oliveros was pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m. March 18, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website. Cause of his death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds.
Oliveros was found in the 300 block of North Chandler Drive, police said.
One caller to 911 reported hearing four gunshots, according to a preliminary police report. The caller did not see who fired the shots but did see a vehicle leave the neighborhood.
Rangel was in the Mansfield Jail in lieu of $300,000 bail. Ocadiz was in jail with the same bail amount, but he also has an immigration hold, according to jail records.
