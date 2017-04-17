Diver dies from injuries suffered during Fort Hood search

A diver who was helping in the search for a motorist whose car was swept into a creek died early Sunday from injuries she suffered during the search, officials said.
The diver, Lori Pohanka-Kalama, a volunteer with the Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team, was injured at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday during a search for the motorist who was swept into a creek during a storm Tuesday, according to the Temple Daily Telegram.
She was taken by helicopter ambulance to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple where she died early Sunday, Fort Hood officials said in a news release.
Pohanka-Kalama was at House Creek along with other local teams searching for the missing motorist.
“We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the diver’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood.
“We are grateful to everyone who has participated in this operation over the past six days, especially our local and regional partners assisting in the search,” he said.
Separate investigations of Pohanka-Kalama’s death will be conducted by Fort Hood officials and the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.
