Serious fun? Fort Worth police get eight new off-road motorcycles

Looks like fun, but they’ll be part of the job for Fort Worth police.
The Tarrant Regional Water District is donating eight 2017 KTM street legal off-road motorcycles to the department Monday.
They’ll be used to patrol spots previously difficult or impossible to reach with patrol cars: more than 80 miles of trails along the Trinity River, park land and walking trails throughout the city.
According to a statement from police, “Providing enhanced safety and security to the people who enjoy public recreational areas like Gateway Park, Cobb Park, Marine Creek Lake, Eagle Mountain Lake and Lake Worth will be the primary mission of the officers operating these new motorcycles.”
Still looks like fun.
Judy Wiley: 817-390-7843, @judygwiley
Comments